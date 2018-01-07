Robert Gabbard

GABBARD, ROBERT HAROLD of Ortonville; Died January 5, 2018. He was 71. Born in, Pontiac, Michigan on July 15, 1946 to the late Paul and Iola (nee: Deo) Gabbard. He married the former Barbara Hebert August 6, 1966 in Ortonville. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Gabbard; four children, David (Brianna) Gabbard, Tammy (Trevor) Tinker, Mike Gabbard and Scott (Becky) Orcutt; ten grandchildren, Cheyenne, Savannah, Olivia, Gage, Trenton, Haylee, Aiyana, Hunter, Ayden and Piper; one brother, Don (Jeanette) Gabbard; two sisters, Brenda (Jeff) Straub and Janet Orcutt; he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Gabbard and one sister, Sheryle Dunn and two granddaughters, Megan Kay and Emma Grace. Bob retired from Sea Ray in Oxford and Ryder truck. He was the Sexton at Ortonville Cemetery. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Paul “Bubba” Bowling, officiating. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com