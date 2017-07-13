Free ROBO-CON Festival features Goodrich, Brandon teams

See the Goodrich Martians Robotics Team 494 and Brandon’s Truck Town Thunder Team 68 face off against robotics teams from around Michigan at the free ROBO-CON Festival of Robotics & STEM Learning, slated for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 22, at the Lapeer Center for Innovation, 170 Millville Road, Lapeer.

Along with seeing robot vs. robot action on the gym-sized field, the festival features plenty of hands-on learning activities, a visit from the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad robot, a giant Operation game, prize giveaways, music, and a chance to earn a ROBO Driver’s license by learning to drive robots at all levels.

In addition to the lineup of activities is a discussion on whether robotics team participation has an economic impact on a community. The roundtable discussion is at 12:30 p.m., led by GM Vice President of Global Product Integrity Ken Morris, and Tony Diodato, founder and Chief Technology Officer of Lapeer’s Cypress Integration Solutions. Diodato is also the Lapeer Robotics program advisor.

Details: www.MiRoboCon.com.