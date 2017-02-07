Roger James Bashaw

BASHAW, ROGER JAMES of Ortonville; died February 5, 2017.

He was 72.

Born May 24, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Everette V. and Evelyn (nee: Wines) Bashaw. He is survived by one sister, Darlene Gross; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Bashaw; one son, Brian Bashaw and one brother, Everett T. Bashaw. Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as an engineer from GM. There will be no service and his final resting place will be White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. Memorial contributions may be made to Ortonville Community Emergency Fund 825 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville, MI 48462. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com