Roger Weeks

WEEKS, Roger William; Roger was born April 3, 1927 in Owosso, MI. He passed away peacefully September 16, 2018 in Grand Blanc, MI; age 91.

Prosser, Cynthia (Jeff) Buffmyer and Patricia (Roger) Anderson. Proud grandfather of 23 with two living in heaven: Jeanette (Brian) Leshan, Julie (Matt) Joneson, Christine (Ryan) Sharber, Keith Miracle, Anne (Jamie) Dalton, Doug Miracle, Dingena (Jeffry) Stowe, Theresa (Joe) Blackburn, Andrew Wimsatt, Rebecca Prosser, John Prosser, Sarah Prosser, Angela (Tom) Zarob, Chelsea (Scott) Lindblad, Roger (Theresa) Anderson III, Veronica (Owen) Anderson, Blaise (James) Miller, Gabriel Anderson, Regina Anderson, Christopher Anderson and Grace Anderson. Great grandfather of 19. Preceded in death by his grandsons PFC Joseph Miracle and Jamie Wimsatt, parents Bessie and Alva Weeks, brothers Warren, Leon, Alva Joseph, Jerry and sister Lois Mercer. Roger proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. He served on the USS PROTEUS and was present during the signing of the Japanese Surrender. Roger earned the Victory Ribbon, American Area Ribbon and the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon. Roger graduated from Owosso High School Class of 1947. He completed an Associate’s Degree on the GI Bill through a correspondence course. He completed a computer programming program at Oakland University. Roger developed his work ethic at 9 years old working at Nelson Dairy, getting up at 5 am to help deliver milk. Then they dropped him off at school where he promptly fell asleep. He delivered Owosso Argus Press on his bicycle. Roger worked for the State of Michigan Highway Dept. on road construction and Consumer’s Power as a tree trimmer. Roger retired from General Motors after 35 years at Fisher Body in Grand Blanc as a Design Engineer. He resided in Owosso as a child. In adult years he lived in Corunna, Clarkston and Goodrich and upon retiring moved to Grayling. Then spent 24 years in Mesa, Arizona. Roger was always fixing things and was a regular MacGyver. He built a cabin in Graying, remodeled a home in Clarkston, rebuilt a dune-buggy from a Volkswagen Beetle, rode snowmobiles and slalom water skied. He made Rosaries and sent them to missions, played softball until he was 80. Roger was a third-degree Knight of Columbus, one of the founding members of St. Daniel's Church in Clarkston, MI, was a sacristan and led the Rosary before early Mass for 10 years at All Saints Church, Mesa, AZ. Knights of Columbus Rosary Sunday 7 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Sunday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass 10 am, Monday September 24, 2918 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

