Rolling to 300: BHS junior finds perfection

By David Fleet

Editor

By the tenth frame Jeremiah Turner’s legs were shaking.

“That’s the frame when the bowling alley got real quiet,” said Turner, 16, a Brandon High School junior and member of the varsity bowling team. “My heart was pounding, I was super nervous. I knew everyone was watching me.”

Turner’s brush with bowling stardom was en route to a perfect 300 game on Dec. 3 at Wonderland Lanes in White Lake during the Richard Hochstein Memorial high school bowling tournament. The Blackhawks finished in second place.

“After eight strikes in a row my coach said, ‘just don’t worry about it, try not to focus on the streak,’” he said. “The second to the last strike was just lucky. I did not hit the (strike) pocket but the pins fell anyway. The 12th strike was just perfect. Then everyone hugged me.”

First perfect game for Turner.

“I did not think I could do it,” he said. “But I felt really good all the way through the game. I’d love to turn pro but a bowling college scholarship is my first goal.”

Turner, who has been on the Brandon Varsity Bowling team since he was a freshman says his first new bowling ball played a big role in his perfect game.

“My dad just bought me the new ball; a dark green, 14 pound Track Pradox,” he said. “It just felt really good.”

Until Dec. 3, Turner’s best game was 279 which included 10 strikes in a row. He finished the tournament with a respectable 721 series 300, 213 and 208 nearly eclipsing his personal best of 729.

“I’d also like to thank my two coaches Mike Huckabone and Jim Turner also my dad,” he said. “In addition, my twin brother Jacob Turner for pushing and challenging me to better.”