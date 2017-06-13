Rosella Wilson of Clarkston, age 86, died June 12, 2017.
She was born January 4, 1931 to the late Wed H. and Katie Morgan. She leaves behind a much loved son Paul Wilson and equally loved daughter in law Julie Wilson and loved grandchildren Kristin Marie Wilson and Matthew Lee Wilson. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Coleman and brother Ralph Morgan; preceded in death by her sister, Hazel Lucille Kimball; former husband James Carl Wilson and their infant son, James Ray Wilson. She was a born again Christian, a past member of the first Free Will Baptist Church of Pontiac, Michigan – Pastor Leonard Nash and Thomas Lilly and later on a long time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church – Pastor Tom Malone. She taught Sunday school for many years. She will be in her family’s loving memory and greatly missed by all. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Interment will follow at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com