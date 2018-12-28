Ruth Ancell

Ancell, Ruth C.; age 66 of Ortonville. December 22, 2018. Beloved husband of Charles; loving mother of Charles Duane (Tonya) Ancell and Terry Ray (Stacy) Ancell; devoted grandmother of Timmy, Devon, Danni, Ben, Brook and Dylan; great-grandmother of Avery; sister of Verna Fairchild and the late Susanna Marshall and the late Carl Sutherland. Funeral service was held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Interment Ortonville Cemetery. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.