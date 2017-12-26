Ruth Elaine Wood

WOOD, RUTH ELAINE of Fenton formerly of Ortonville; Died December 21, 2017. She was 87. Born in Orion Twp., Michigan on September 20, 1930 to the late Robert A. and Lucy (nee: Vickers) Landrum. She is survived by one son, L. Scott Wood; two granddaughters, Darcy (Patrick) Martin and Angela (Landon) Bryant; eight grandchildren, Mackenzie, Sydney, Lucas, Merideth, Lilly, Logan, Mason and Marleigh; one brothers, Robert M. Landrum; one sister, Sue Steiner; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leary Q. Wood; one daughter, Peggy Sue Wood and one brother Calvin Landrum. Elaine was a longtime member of Ortonville United Methodist Church and the Ortonville Lions Club. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Leader Dog for the Blind or Ortonville United Methodist Church. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com