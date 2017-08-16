Sandra Kay Pillsbury of Ortonville; died August 15, 2017. She was 74. Born November 15, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Thomas and Helen (nee: Collingwood) Umphrey. She married Daniel Pillsbury on June 22, 1973 in Union Lake, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel; two daughters, Kaye Raveschot and Lisa Petersen; one son David Pillsbury; four grandchildren; Tifany, Mathew, Jilian and Andrew; also survived by 4 great grandsons. A Celebration of Sandy’s Life will be at the Oxford American Legion Post 108 (130 E. Drahner Rd., Oxford) from 5:00 to 8:00 on Monday, August 21. 2017 with dinner being served at 6:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com