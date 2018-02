On Feb. 5, Brandon Middle School students Lynn Knoblauch and Keegan Green, won honorable mention in the Scholastic Art Awards at the Detroit









Film Theater at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Knoblauch won in the painting category while Green won in mixed media category. Their work is on display at the College for Creative Studies in the Walter B. Ford II building in Detroit.

Hours for viewing are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.