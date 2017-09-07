School board seeks new trustee

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- School Board President Dan Keller announced earlier this week that effective Sept. 5, 2017 he will be stepping down.

Keller, 43, was selected to fill a board seat vacated by Trustee Jeff Gardner in July 2014 and elected to a six-year term in November that same year. He was appointed school board president in January replacing David Cramer.

“I’m gong to miss Goodrich and the district—I hope I’ve served the community well,” said Keller. “Goodrich is a close, tight knit district and a great place to live. We are all family here and it’s rare to find that element today.”

Keller said the move is due to work and family. Keller joined the White Lake Township Police Department in March 1998, was promoted to sergeant in 2009 and lieutenant in 2013. He was named chief of police in 2016.

“I really need to be living in the community where I am police chief,” he said. “My wife, Miki is now a teacher at Walled Lake Central, so we’ll both be near our jobs now. In addition, our children Reagan in sixth grade and Brody in third grade can start at the beginning of the new school year.”

Applicants can submit a letter of interest and resume to Joy Moll at jmoll@goodrichschools.org or in person in central office. At 6:30 p.m., Sept. 18, 2017 interviews will be conducted at a special board meeting. Call 810-591-2201. The application deadline is 4:30 p.m., Sept. 15.

Keller’s school board term expires in November 2020. The individual appointed will serve until November 2018 until the next school board election.