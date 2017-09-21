Schulte appointed to school board

By David Fleet

Editor

On Monday night, by a 4- 2 vote Kurt Schulte was appointed to the school board replacing Dan Keller who stepped down effective Sept. 5.

Candidates had until Sept. 15 to apply for the opening.

Schulte was one of seven candidates which also included, Keenan Delaney, Melissa Garrard, Heidi Husted, Karen Peterson, Amber Stoll and Ginny Yuschak. He will serve until November 2018, the next school election date. The board opening will then be on the November ballot. If elected that term will expire in November 2020. School board seats are six years terms.

“I am honored to join the Goodrich Area Schools Board of Education as a trustee,” said Schulte, 56. “I am passionate about education and the district. I look forward to working with the current board of education members, Superintendent Ryan Relken, members of the central office, building principals, staff members, students and parents in providing the highest level of education to our students and in maintaining a safe and inclusive educational environment for all current and future students in the district.”

Schulte and wife Lori are parents of three graduates of Goodrich High School Brittany, 24, Class of 2011; Chad, 21, Class of 2014 and Karlie, 18, Class of 2017. Brittany is a graduate of Grand Valley State University, Class of 2015 and works in Grand Rapids. Chad is a Senior at Oakland University. Karlie is a Freshman at GVSU.

The family has lived in the Goodrich School District for ten years.

Schulte has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Oakland University and has completed five graduate classes at the University of Michigan in Dearborn and Flint. He works for Ford Motor Company in a variety of engineering, supervisory and management positions at three locations over the past nearly 26 years. He is currently a Program Leader with Powertrain Manufacturing Engineering in Livonia.