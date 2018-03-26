Scott L. Wood

WOOD, L. SCOTT of Waterford; died March 24, 2018. He was 65. Born July 26, 1952 in Bedford, Indiana to the late Leary Quinton and Ruth Elaine (nee: Landrum) Wood. He is survived by two daughters, Darcy (Patrick) Martin and Angela (Landon) Bryant; eight grandchildren, MacKenzie, Sydney, Lucas, Merideth, Lilly, Logan, Mason and Marleigh; he was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Wood. Scott was employed at Drayton Pool. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ortonville United Methodist Church or Leader Dog. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com