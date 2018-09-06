Septic system awareness month

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- All businesses and homes within the village have a septic system, and the village wants to raise awareness of how to care for them properly.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average household should have their system inspected at least every three years, and pumped every three to five years.

“Getting your septic on a good preventive maintenance schedule may cost a few hundred dollars every few years. However, it can save you thousands by preventing a septic system failure and replacement,” said village manager Bill Sprague. “Keeping your septic system in good working order not only can save you money but also is the right thing to do for the environment.”

The EPA states four major factors that influence the amount of maintenance a septic system may need, those being household size, total waste water generated, volumes of solids in waste water and septic tank size. The also state that alternative systems, such as those with pumps, float switches or mechanical components, should be inspected once a year.

They also say that it is important to use water efficiently, save water by using high-efficiency toilets, faucet aerators and high-efficiency shower heads and properly washing clothes with the correct load size elected to avoid wasting water.

Washing machines that have the Energy Star label use 35 percent less energy and 50 percent less water, according to the EPA.

It is also important to keep the area around the septic tank maintained by not parking on the drain field, planting trees an appropriate distance from the drain field to keep roots from disrupting the septic system and keeping rainwater drainage systems away from the drain field area.

“Don’t be a crappy neighbor keep your septic system operating properly,” said Sprague.