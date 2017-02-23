Sex education survey: District seeks opinions

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp

.- Parents in the district are being asked to complete a survey that will help in determining exactly what is taught in schools regarding sex and at what grades information is given.

The survey was emailed this week to all parents who have children enrolled in the district after the school board approved by a 6-1 vote at their Feb. 20 meeting a sex education advisory council timeline. Trustee John Chartier was the sole no vote.

“I think we can make changes with what we already have in place,” said Chartier. “I think what we have is fine, we just need to fix it so kids can be aware. I’d like it to be abstinence only and that is what we currently have. Parents need to step up and teach the kids. It should be more of parents talking to kids instead of schools.”

The district had already approved at their Jan. 16 the formation of the sex education advisory council to discuss abstinence only vs. abstinence-based sex education and return a recommendation.

In November, the board requested Athletic Director Chris Deines, who oversees the physical education and health department, to investigate what was being taught in health classes and reevaluate whether the district wanted to continue to be abstinence-only. The district will now accept applications for community members who wish to be on the sex education advisory board, which will consist of 13 members, including students, parents, educators, a medical professional and a clergymember.

Deines, as well as Superintendent Matt Outlaw and Kristy Spann, executive director of business services, will review the applications and make final selections for the advisory council, who will then review the surveys parents complete. Surveys are due to be returned in two weeks and have three questions, with the third question asking at what grade level various health topics should be taught, if at all. Those topics include puberty and adolescence; reproductive anatomy; positive communication with family; positive friendships; healthy dating relationships; abstinence; skills to avoid risky behavior; legal consequences of underage sex; pregnancy and childbirth; parenting responsibilities; adoption and safe delivery; sexually transmitted diseases including HIV/AIDS; risk reduction; sexual orientation/identity; and harassment, sexual assault and rape.

The survey was crafted by the state of Michigan to assist districts.

“This is an opportunity for people to give their opinions,” said Spann. “The focus is really on healthy relationships and skills to avoid risky behaviors. Maybe not everyone wants this taught, but this is their chance to weigh in.”

The survey is one tool to help the sex education advisory board make decisions regarding a recommendation to the board on how the district should move forward. The advisory council will meet in March after the survey results are returned, and then again in April and May to discuss the implications of abstinence-only vs. abstinence-based education.

“There is a whole series of lessons, three or four of which may include conversations about contraceptives, but the community will determine to what degree and say no to that, or yes at this grade, no at this grade. It could be the board comes together and stays with abstinence only. The whole point of a fairly large board is to make sure different stakeholder perspectives are considered. What is important to keep at the forefront of all these conversations is that regardless of what is approved, parents still have the right to excuse children from these lessons.”