A 43-year-old Brandon Township man is jailed following a sexual assault investigation involving a 15-year-old victim.

On July 16 Shawn David McGrath was arraigned at 52-2 district court in front of Magistrate Raguso on six felony counts. He was given a $500,000 cash surety bond no 10 percent with a GPS tether. Three counts for producing Child Sexually Abusive material, each count is a 20-year felony and three counts for using a computer to commit a crime, each count is a 20 -year felony. McGrath is a current registered sex offender with the State of Michigan.

On July 13 Brandon detectives and deputies were dispatched to Independence Township for a sexual assault investigation involving the victim, with the responsible being her mothers live in boyfriend.

McGrath was interviewed at the Brandon Substation and confessed to the allegations of taking illicit photos of the victim with his cell phone. He was then lodged at Oakland County Jail pending warrant authorization. Case open pending further Investigation.