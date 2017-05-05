Sexual assult

A 42-year-old male resident of Brandon Township is under investigation following an alleged sexual assault of a 12 year old female. On May 5 Oakland County deputies received information that an alleged sexual assault may have occurred at a residence in the 3400 block of Sashabaw Road. The sexual assault may have involved a minor child who resides at that address.

According to a report issued from the Oakland County Sheriff Office on Friday, detectives spoke with the 12 year old victim who identified the alleged responsible as her stepfather. The incident has been occurring over a period of 1 ½ years multiple times. A subsequent interview with the stepfather resulted admissions of sexual assault by him on the 12 year old. He was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges. The incident remains under investigation.