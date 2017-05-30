Seymour Lake/Oakwood roads project June 1

Resurfacing project on Baldwin/Seymour Lake roads to begin June 1
Beverly Hills, MI – The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) will begin a three-mile resurfacing project on Baldwin Road between Seymour Lake and Oakwood roads on the Brandon and Oxford township border on Thursday (June 1). The project start is weather-dependent and could change.
The $890,000 project is funded by Federal Surface Transportation Program funds and RCOC dollars. The project includes:
- Milling
- Resurfacing with hot-mix asphalt
- New pavement markings
During construction, Baldwin Road will remain open to traffic with flaggers directing motorists in the work zone areas. Milling will begin at the Baldwin/Seymour Lake Road intersection.
The contractor for the project is Ace-Saginaw Paving Company of Flint, MI. The project is expected to conclude in mid-June.
For more information on the project, including updates, visit: