Seymour Lake/Oakwood roads project June 1

Resurfacing project on Baldwin/Seymour Lake roads to begin June 1

Beverly Hills, MI – The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) will begin a three-mile resurfacing project on Baldwin Road between Seymour Lake and Oakwood roads on the Brandon and Oxford township border on Thursday (June 1). The project start is weather-dependent and could change.

The $890,000 project is funded by Federal Surface Transportation Program funds and RCOC dollars. The project includes:

Milling

Resurfacing with hot-mix asphalt

New pavement markings

During construction, Baldwin Road will remain open to traffic with flaggers directing motorists in the work zone areas. Milling will begin at the Baldwin/Seymour Lake Road intersection.

The contractor for the project is Ace-Saginaw Paving Company of Flint, MI. The project is expected to conclude in mid-June.

For more information on the project, including updates, visit: