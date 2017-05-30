Seymour Lake/Oakwood roads project June 1

By on No Comment

 Resurfacing project on Baldwin/Seymour Lake roads to begin June 1

 

Beverly Hills, MI – The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) will begin a three-mile resurfacing project on Baldwin Road between Seymour Lake and Oakwood roads on the Brandon and Oxford township border on Thursday (June 1).  The project start is weather-dependent and could change.

The $890,000 project is funded by Federal Surface Transportation Program funds and RCOC dollars.   The project includes:

  • Milling
  • Resurfacing with hot-mix asphalt
  • New pavement markings

During construction, Baldwin Road will remain open to traffic with flaggers directing motorists in the work zone areas. Milling will begin at the Baldwin/Seymour Lake Road intersection.

The contractor for the project is Ace-Saginaw Paving Company of Flint, MI.  The project is expected to conclude in mid-June.

For more information on the project, including updates, visit:

Seymour Lake/Oakwood roads project June 1 added by on
View all posts by David Fleet →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.