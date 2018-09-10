Shirley Frick

FRICK, SHIRLEY MAXINE of Holly, formerly of Ortonville Died September 8, 2018. She was 86.

Born August 7, 1932 in Waterford Township, Michigan to the late Henry Joseph and Pearl May (nee: Noel) Talbot. She is survived by her son, Jack (Becky) Frick; two grandchildren, Josh (Ann) Frick and Elaca Frick; one great granddaughter Thialya Frick. Two brothers, Art Talbot and Don Talbot. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Jack Duane Frick in 1991. Also by 8 brothers and sisters, Dorothy, Rosemary, John, Betty, Margaret, Jim, Mike and Gordie. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Brian Johnson officiating. Inurnment will take place at the Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. till time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com