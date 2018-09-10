Shirley Frick

FRICK, SHIRLEY MAXINE of Holly, formerly of Ortonville  Died September 8, 2018. She was 86.Frick, Shirley V18-64

Born August 7, 1932 in Waterford Township, Michigan to the late Henry Joseph and Pearl May (nee: Noel) Talbot. She  is survived by her son, Jack (Becky) Frick;  two grandchildren, Josh (Ann) Frick and Elaca Frick; one great granddaughter Thialya Frick. Two brothers, Art Talbot and Don Talbot. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Jack Duane Frick in 1991. Also by 8 brothers and sisters, Dorothy, Rosemary, John, Betty, Margaret, Jim, Mike and Gordie. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Brian Johnson officiating. Inurnment will take place at the Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. till time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com

