Shirley Wise

WISE, SHIRLEY LOU of Ortonville. Died Tuesday, December 4, 2018. She was 66.

Born May 5, 1952 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Arlyn and Lucille (nee: Wirgau) Wise. She is survived by one sister, Susan Bailey; three brothers, Gerald (Deborah) Wise, Larry (Angella) Wise and Ron Wise; sister-in-law Debbie (Rich Walker) Wise; eight nieces and nephews, Jeff (Tonya), Matt, Mark, Chantel (Gaya) and Chase (Sam) Wise, Tony (Stephanie) Quilliams, Melissa Winns and Mary (Greg) McPherson; also survived by 18 great nieces and great nephews with one on the way; and many special friends; preceded in death by one brother, Marvin Wise and one sister, Ruth Wise. Shirley was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, the crafty ladies at the church and a former member of the Ortonville VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Christ Lutheran Church 5245 Hadley Road, Goodrich. Pastor Kelly Todd, officiating. Interment will follow at Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Friday from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com