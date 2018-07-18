Simeon “Sim” Blagg

BLAGG, SIMEON WILLIAM “SIM” a 36 year resident of Ortonville, MI; died July 16, 2018. He was 70.

Born December 21, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from D.H.S. in 1966 and was raised in Dearborn, MI with his surviving sister Jacque, by their late parents Simeon and Ida Blagg.

He is survived by his loving family; wife of 35 years, Jana and their two children, Derek, from Seattle and Samantha (Damon) Compton from Grand Blanc. Also his two grandsons, DJ and Jayden Compton and his niece Erica and great-nephew, Jackson.

Sim graduated from Wayne State University and worked professionally as a Die Designer in the automotive field for 39 plus years. Working hard and providing for his family was his top priority.

Sim also was an avid nature lover who enjoyed being outdoors on his Kubota toys or just watching the birds on his many feeders. Anyone who spent time with him was quickly drawn into his unique style of telling a story, joke or explaining his version of life.

Living life on his terms always included loving his family and treasuring his lifelong friendships.

In lieu of flowers we ask that friends and family send private contributions to the wildlife organization of their choice.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at his family residence on Sunday July 22nd from 1pm – 4pm.

Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com.