Skate Park will remain open pending registrations

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Ortonville

– Skaters wanted.

Brandon Township Recreation Director Fred Waybrant is seeking registrations for the second session at the Village Skate Park to keep the facility open, after receiving approval from the village council.

“We will have to take a break in the action if there is not enough registrations,” said Waybrant. “When school is out, it should pick up.”

As of Wednesday, 15 sign-ups to use the park for a second session, planned for June 5-June 30, had been received, but 23 registrations are needed in order for the session to go forward. Another possible option to keeping the park open is a sponsorship to pay for the cost of the site directors. The first session, which ends June 2, was also short the needed number of participants, but continued with the help of an anonymous donor.

At their May 22 meeting, the village council approved Waybrant continuing with planned sessions, which include July 3-28; July 31-Aug. 25; Sept. 11-Oct. 6; and Oct. 9-Nov. 3. All sessions are dependent on the minimum number of registrations of 23 or a sponsor.

The park will be open from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday for registered participants and closed on Saturday and Sunday. Under the recreation program, skate park participants must be 15 and under; are allowed to bring skateboards, bicycles, and in-line skates to use at the facility, but no scooters; and to gain admittance to the park, must register and purchase a punch card at the recreation office located at 395 Mill Street in the village.

Each session requires a $20 punch card, but youngsters who sign up for three or more sessions will receive a $5 discount for each punch card. Punch cards for all six sessions can be obtained for a total of $72.

Details: 248-627-4640.