Slower speeds for gravel roads possible for Oakland County townships

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.

– The township may soon put the brakes on 55 mph speed limits on gravel roads.

Which roads, and how much of a slow down may be coming has yet to be determined.

After more than a decade of 55 mph speed limits on gravel roads in the state, Gov. Rick Snyder last week signed into law H.B. 4423, which allows local officials to lower speeds to 45 mph on gravel roads in counties with a population of more than 1 million people. Municipalities that choose to do so are responsible for paying for required signage. Communities can also request a speed study in areas where a speed lower than 45 mph is desired.

“I am very pleased that the legislation was passed and signed by the governor,” said Township Supervisor Kathy Thurman. “I will be forming a subcommittee to give recommendations on which roads we should be looking at first.”

Speeds are currently set at 55 mph on all gravel roads in the township due to 2006 legislation raising speed limits on those roads.

Previously, municipalities had the capability to set speeds at 25 mph based on home density in an area.

The law was changed in 2006 at the behest of the state police, with speeds based on number of entry points, i.e., driveways, within a half-mile, and with few communities meeting the criteria, most speeds were raised to 55 mph.

Craig Bryson, public information officer for the Road Commission for 0Oakland County, said that also understandably raised concerns for many residents whose children ride bicycles on those roads or who walk their dogs; however, as expected by the state police and RCOC, little changed in the way of accidents after the speed limit was raised and most people were above the 25 mph speed limit anyway prior to 2006.

“RCOC studies show that the average speed on gravel roads is 37-38 mph, regardless of what the posted speed limit is,” said Bryson. “It’s true with 25 mph zones and it’s true with 55 mph zones. People drive what they think is safe regardless of conditions of weather and road, and they will drive the same speed.”

Bryson agrees that townships were looking for more options and the new law gives them that, although the impact remains to be seen and it will not be free.

For each one mile stretch of road that the township chooses to reduce to a 45 mph speed, six signs will be required to be posted, three in each direction, and the signs and labor for the RCOC installation will cost between $1,000-$1,400.

If the township wants lower than 45 mph speed limits, a speed study will be conducted by the state police free of charge, but Bryson noted that could take years, as there are few employees able to do them and with a relatively short timeframe in which they can be conducted due to weather. He added that most studies wouldn’t result in a lower speed.

Thurman said she anticipates several speed studies, although she recognizes they may take some time and has received “a lot” of input from residents who believe the speed limits need to be lower on gravel roads.

She expects a subcommittee to be formed to examine the issue within the next two months and cited Sashabaw, Hadley, Oakhill, Granger, and Hummer Lake roads as ones she believes would be looked at first.

“I am very happy this legislation went through,” she said. “(Former Rep.) Brad Jacobsen worked very hard on it, so I applaud him for his work.”