South Africa mail scam making rounds again

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp

.- A township resident recently received a letter postmarked from South Africa notifying him he won $250,000.

Enclosed was a check for $2,350 to help him pay the $1,850 “processing fee” as described by the letter, with instructions to call a claims agent, accompanied by a phone number.

The resident wisely called police instead.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Glover, Brandon substation commander, said this is a scam that is making the rounds again and reminds citizens to not fall into the trap, whether it is fraud by phone, U.S. mail, or e-mail.

Local deputies are unable to apprehend these criminals, who are foreigners trying to lure the unsuspecting by telling them they have won sweepstakes prizes, but with a hitch such as the processing fee.

“If you are contacted with something like this, do not give any personal information,” said Glover. “If you have questions, call the substation before taking any action.”

Call 248-627-4911 for more information.