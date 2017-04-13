Spring one acts

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich

-From the horrors of the Holocaust to the humor of an unprepared actor’s understudy—a pair of one act plays provides a contrast and variety in entertainment.

At 7 p.m., April 20, 21 and 22 & 2:30 p.m., April 23, the Goodrich High School Theatre will present “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” and “The Actor’s Nightmare.” A cast and production staff of more than 60 students are involved in the productions.

“I’ve given up some of the creative reins and let some of the talented students take over,” said Steve Mitchell, high school theatre director, in his 16th year. “These one act plays are completely different and will provide a well-rounded evening for playgoers.”

“I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” by Celeste Raspanti, is set during the Holocaust and features Raja Englanderova, a Jewish child who survived a World War II concentration camp located in the city of Terezin in German-occupied Czechoslovakia. The horrors of the Holocaust, takes a whole new level when considering it through the eyes of children that lived it.

Images and poetry used in the production are the actual works of the real children that lived in the Terezin ghetto, preserved through the unstoppable efforts of those whose lives were touched by them. The production is a chilling, yet ultimately empowering, story of the youngest victims of the greatest crime against humanity, in their very own words. Five students who attend Goodrich Middle School will be portraying the children.

GHS Senior Megan Manarino will direct “The Actor’s Nightmare,” by Christopher Durang, which features Georg Spelvin, who finds himself thrown into a play as the lead after one of the actors, Eddie has been in an auto accident. Spelvin is not prepared for the role he must play. Spelvin is put on the spot and acts in Noel Coward’s “Private Lives,” and Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” frustrating the theatre company.

Tickets are $8 for reserved seating, which can be purchased at the box office at performance time, or reserved in advance at 810-591-2220 For additional information or photo opportunities call Steve Mitchell at 810-420-2324.