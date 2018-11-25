Stacey Wester

WESTER (THOMAS), Stacey Lou; of Waterford formerly of Lake Orion; passed away Nov. 21, 2018 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer; age 54;

mother of Ashley & Austin (Brittney); Mimi of William Cole & Willow; daughter of Bruce (Gayle) Thomas & John Bertholdy; fiancé of Mark Chevalier; sister of Victoria (Roger) Evans & Heather Nelson; also many nieces & nephews; preceded in death by her mother Dorothy & the father of her children, Bill Wester. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 7-9pm with a funeral service Friday 10am at the funeral home. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com