State Road fatalilty

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-One person died following a chain-reaction accident about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. The accident occurred at the intersection of M- 15 and Hill Road on the township’s north side.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, a 68 year old Hadley Township woman was southbound on M-15 at the Hill Road intersection waiting to turn east. A 21 year old female driver crashed into the rear end of the Hadley Township woman’s car pushing it into the northbound lane of M-15. An oncoming motorhome driven by a 66 year old Goodrich male collided with the vehicle.

The impact ejected the Hadley woman from her car. She died at the scene. The 21 year old Goodrich driver was ticketed for failure to stop within an assured clear distance. She, along with the driver of the motorhome received minor injures. Traffic was diverted at Maple and Perry roads for several hours while the scene was cleared. Sheriff investigators said a toxicology report is pending. No further information was available as of press time Thursday afternoon.