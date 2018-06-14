Steven Edward Smith

SMITH, Steven Edward; of Roseville formerly of Ortonville; suddenly June 13, 2018; age 51;

Husband of Lisa; father of Justin, Tyler & Abbigail; stepfather of Eric (Meschia) Hesse & Sara Hesse (Chris) ; papa of James, Noah, Jonah, Aubrey & Ashton; son of Paul & Clara “Jean”; brother of Anita (Richard) Cook; uncle of Wesley Vaughn Jr; son in law of Gloria Claborn. Steve graduated from Brandon High School class of 1985 & was employed at Gonzalez Manufacturing Technology as a supervisor. He served in the U.S. Navy. Steve will be remembered as a dedicated family man who was loyal to his friends, with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed cooking and loved animals. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Sunday from 3:00pm – 8:00pm. Funeral Service Monday at 11:00 am at Lakeview Community Church, Goodrich, where friends may visit at the church 10am until the service. Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis, American Heart Assn or American Diabetes Assn. Online guest bo