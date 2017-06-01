Student busted at school for drugs; dealing suspected

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- A 17-year-old Brandon High School student suspected of using drugs as well as selling drugs was arrested at school at about 9:22 a.m., May 25.

According to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office report, the student was speaking with the assistant principal and the school liaison officer, both of whom had received numerous anonymous reports of the student possessing and selling marijuana on school property. The officer and assistant principal smelled marijuana coming from the suspect, whom one anonymous source said they had personally witnessed the student using an electronic pen to smoke marijuana wax in the boys’ locker room.

Upon searching the suspect’s backpack, an electronic pen was found which appeared to have marijuana residue in the tip and smelled strongly of marijuana. The wax substance in the pen tested positive for marijuana.

In a desk drawer, they found two digital scales with suspected marijuana wax; a large box containing a large number of small yellow envelopes; approximately two grams of suspected marijuana wrapped in plastic wrap in a small yellow envelope; another estimated two grams of suspected marijuana wrapped in plastic wrap in a second small yellow envelope; numerous clear plastic baggies; a folder with suspected marijuana wax on it; a knife with suspected marijuana wax on the tip; a pair of tongs; and several more cell phones.

The suspect was arrested for possession of marijuana on school grounds and transported to the Oakland County Jail. All suspected evidence was taken to the Oakland County evidence room and logged. A botanical test form was filled out to test the suspected marijuana. The cell phones were taken to the forensic lab to be searched. A notice of seizure and intent to forfeit $330 cash was given to the narcotics enforcement team. The case has been submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

A warrant was obtained to search the suspect’s home and the Brandon substation commander, as well as a Brandon detective and officers from the Narcotics Enforcement Team, including a K-9, responded to the home, where, in the student’s second floor bedroom, a blue bag was located in the bedroom closet which contained approximately 80 grams of suspected marijuana in a 1-quart mason jar; approximately 15 grams of suspected marijuana wax in a plastic container; 4 packaging containers for marijuana wax; a small yellow envelope; two marijuana pipes; a prescription pill bottle with non-narcotic pills; two digital scales; a propane torch; plastic wrap for packaging; a marijuana bong; Swisher sweet wraps; and several cell phones.

In a top dresser drawer, deputies found approximately four grams of suspected marijuana in a clear zip lock bag; a marijuana grinder and a cell phone.