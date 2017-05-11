Student, classroom honor St. Aubin

On May 8 Goodrich High School Senior Maxim Ziskie honored Principal David St. Aubin with a speech in Dr. Rick Sweeney’s civics classroom.

In recognition of St. Aubin, the American flag was raised on the classroom wall—joining the flags of several countries collected over the years by Sweeney.

Ziskie addressed the class.

“Staff, students, and visitors of Goodrich High School, I would first like to thank all of you for being here to commemorate this moment,” he said. “Today we come together as a community during a time of recovery from events that took place over the past several months.”

“However, now is a time to try to move forward, now is the time to celebrate the return of the missing piece of the puzzle that is our high school, now is the time to welcome back Mr. David St. Aubin.”

“When you Google the characteristics of a great leader, developedself.com defines twenty personality traits that are usually seen in leaders,” he said. “Some of these traits include: honesty, communication, commitment, respect, and supporting others. Having known Mr. St. Aubin for almost four years now, I can truly say that he possesses all of these traits. I feel that he also has added a trait to the definition of leadership, honor. He holds his position with dignity and this amplifies the other traits that define leadership. That it why, Mr. St. Aubin, I feel you are a great principal, nay, a great leader to those in this high school!”

“During your absence, Mr. St. Aubin, there was a lack of community in the high school. Certain events like Veterans Day and 9/11 were practically ignored. Not only was it unpatriotic, but I felt that the students at GHS lost something those days,” Ziskie continued. “Without those days, I feel the staff and students lost something inside of us, about the understanding of what it truly means to live in a country like America. I didn’t really think about it until recently while I was working on ‘Coffee House’ in stage design class, you were having your annual meeting with the freshmen in the auditorium while Mr. Mitchell’s class was finishing their stage design work for the hour. You brought up what great opportunities and freedoms we the students have since we live in America. Since hearing you talk about that, I’ve thought about how you’ve always reminded staff and students to be proud of who we are and where we come from. The return of your patriotism has led to the start of reunification of our school community.”

“Mr. St. Aubin, I said at the start of this speech today that we are celebrating the return of the missing piece of the puzzle,” said Ziskie. “I can honestly say that you are that missing piece. You make Goodrich High School what it truly is! You are the reason I am proud to be a Martian! Again, I know I’ve told you this a few times since your return, but welcome back Mr. St. Aubin!

The staff, students, and their families truly missed you! You truly make GHS great again!”