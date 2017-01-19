Students to learn CPR prior to graduation

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp

.-Students in grades seventh through 12th statewide will now be required to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation prior to graduation.

The requirement comes after Michigan Lt. Governor Brian Calley signed legislation earlier this month for students to learn CPR at least once beginning the 2017-18 school year. The new legislation, SB 647 passed the Senate in May and the House in December.

Brandon Schools Superintendent Matt Outlaw said the details of the program to begin this fall have not been finalized. “This program is still being discussed,” he said. “But it will likely be in the high school physical education or health classes.”

According to the new law, schools are required to provide CPR instruction, including the use of defibrillator and instruction for hands-on procedure that does not require students to obtain certification or learn mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

“The class would be taught by the health or physical education teacher,” he said. “The costs would be for equipment used to learn on. It will not be a significant.”

Such equipment for CPR would include a mannequin known as Resusci Anne.

“Fortunately, we have not had any situation where CPR was needed,” he added. “But it’s a great idea for people to be prepared.”

According to the American Heart Association, 35 states and the District of Columbia have already passed similar laws.

David Kwapis, Brandon Fire Chief, said learning CPR is important not only for students to use possibly during school days, but anywhere.

“It’s a great idea to learn because chances are you’re going to save a close friend or family member,” said Kwapis. “Also, once students have learned CPR it’s important to continue getting updates to the procedures. There have been a host of improvements that make CPR more effective.”