Sunday morning crash claims life of Goodrich woman

A 57-year-old Goodrich woman has died following an early Sunday morning accident.

At 12:30 a.m., Feb. 18 Oakland County Deputies responded to a personal injury accident on eastbound Lakeville Road near Hosner Road in Addison Township.

According to police reports a 2013 Ford Edge had been traveling eastbound on Lakeville Road when the driver swerved left of center and collided with a westbound 2013 Ford Fiesta. While the vehicles were still in the roadway, a 1993 Buick Lesabre struck the Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta and his right front seat passenger were trapped inside their vehicle. After the collision, the Ford Edge caught on fire and the driver was able to safely get out of the vehicle. The driver and passenger were extricated from the Ford Fiesta by firefighters from the Addison Township Fire Department. The driver, a 60-year-old male and Goodrich resident was transported to McLaren Hospital – Oakland where he is listed in stable condition. The front seat passenger a 57-year-old female also from Goodrich was transported to Ascension-Crittenton Hospital and subsequently airlifted to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital for further treatment where she died Sunday morning. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the Buick LeSabre, a 25-year-old Oxford Township resident, sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Ford Edge, a 36-year-old St. Clair man sustained minor injuries and transported to McLaren Hospital – Oakland where he submitted to a voluntary blood draw as he was suspected of alcohol use and was then lodged in the Oakland County Jail following the accident. Seatbelt use is unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.