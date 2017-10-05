Sunshine, youth spark Crop Walk 2017

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On Oct. 1, the annual Ortonville CROP Walk kicked off starting at the Ortonville United Methodist Church, 93 Church St. Ortonville. This year 49 walkers participated raising about $3,300.

Of the funds raised 25 percent were donated to the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund food pantry, while the other 75 percent went to the Church World Service.

“There were so many families and young children,” said Sue Sirgay, a member of the committee for the walk. “We had some teachers bring their students to walk.”

In addition sunshine and mid-70s—the gathering of youth participating in the annual walk was very encouraging to Sirgay.

“Those are kids who will hopefully walk for years to come,” she said.