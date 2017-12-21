Superintendent contract extended

By Selby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- Superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw will be here to stay until at least 2022 following a 7-0 vote by the school board on Monday night to extend his contract. The extention follows the superintendent’s annual evaluation.

“We added one additional year to the contract,” said School Board President Kevin McClellan.

“You got a 99 percent (on your evaluation),” Board Secretary Diane Salter told Outlaw at the meeting. “We want to thank you for the way you run this district. It is exactly the vision that we have always hoped for, we’re very appreciative from the parents to the community to the staff.”

Salter went on to say that the board appreciated the team that Outlaw has put together and how he motivates them and that everything he does is about the education of the students. He was given a round of applause from the board and the public watching the meeting.

“It’s an honor to be here in Brandon and I am fortunate to work with so many great people.” said Outlaw, who has been the superintendent of Brandon Schools since 2014. “ I appreciate the board’s confidence in our team and I look forward to working together to take the Brandon School District to the next level.”