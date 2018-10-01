Susan Beck

BECK, SUSAN DEAN of Ortonville Died September 28, 2018. She was 75.

She was born May 21, 1943 in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Dr. Gregory and Audrey (nee: Wismer) Dunlap. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years Robert Beck; one daughter, Lara Dryden; three grandchildren, Chase Allison, Brenden Allison and Kaitlyn St. Croix; cousin, Terry Conger. She was preceded in death by her son Matthew Allison. Susan graduated from Oakland University and worked for the State of Michigan as a Social Worker. She loved to garden, was an avid reader and enjoyed classical music. Susan perservered in life, dealing with many health conditions. Her family wishes to share this poem: “God saw you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and said, “Come to me”. With tearful eyes we watched you as you slowly slipped away, Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands lay at rest. Gone from our sight, but in our hearts you will always stay.” Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com