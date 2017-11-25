Suspect in murder of police officer arraigned

Christopher Joseph Barrek was arraigned at the 52nd district court this morning on one count of premeditated murder and one count of murder of a police officer. He was denied bond.

On Nov. 23, Barrek walked into the Lapeer County Jail proclaiming he was god and one of his followers was in the jail and needed to be released. He then led police on a chase into Oakland county where deputy Eric Overall was laying stop strips. Barrek then allegedly struck Overall off of the roadway.

According to his lawyer, he is being treated for mental health issues.

His pretrial date is set for Dec. 4 at 9 a.m.