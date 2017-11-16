Suspected Ortonville shooter in police custody

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville-Patrol cars and SWAT vans covered downtown this week during the search for a man accused of shooting two people. The suspect is now in custody.

Around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, two people were shot in the head at an apartment building on Village Court. The suspected shooter was identified as Michael Quigley of Clarkston.

The two victims, a 33-year-old female and a male, were both rushed to Genesis hospital in Grand Blanc. Both are in stable condition and the male victim was awake and able to talk to the police Wednesday. According to Oakland County Sherriff Office, the male was shot in the eye and the female was shot in the back of the head.

The female victim was the wife of Quigley who had recently filed for divorce and was in the process of trying to obtain a personal protection order against him. The two have four children together. Quigley was reportedly distraught about the separation.

Before the shooting occurred, the car Quigley drove ran out of gas, which led him to flee the scene on foot. The gun, a .22-caliber revolver, was discarded in nearby bushes, as was his cell phone.

Quigley was found Wednesday afternoon hiding in an unlocked van and was taken into police custody.

A resident of the condo complex, who asked to remain anonymous, gave an account of the incident, describing it “as a horror movie.”

The woman was home in her condo above the victims when she heard a loud commotion from the downstairs condo, like pounding on a door.

She then heard two “thunks.”

“It sounded like someone being hit with a board. It didn’t sound like gunshots, but I assumed it was gunshots,” she said. “Then I heard screaming and commotion in what I thought was the stairwell. I picked up the phone and called 911. It was that severe of a scream. I could tell that this woman was trying to get away from this man. She was fighting for her life at that point.”

The resident continued to stay on the phone with 911 and follow their instructions to stay away from the windows and lock the doors while waiting for help to arrive.

“He (the male victim) was saying, ‘It wasn’t me! It wasn’t me! I didn’t do anything!” the woman said.

Awhile later, after the scene was secure, the woman left her condo apartment to see what she could do to help.

The resident knows the male victim in the shooting and described him as a good father.

“He’s a hard-working father with custody of his 3-year-old daughter. He seemed to be an excellent caregiver to his daughter. They were always playing outside and he would take her for walks before leaving for the day,” she said.

The woman told deputies she would take her neighbor’s 3-year-old daughter – who she’s spoken to often – to her condo, where she held the child, wrapping the little girl in a blanket and holding her as she drifted off to an uneasy sleep.

Later, an uncle arrived to take custody of the little girl.

Quigley was an assistant wrestling coach at Waldon Middle School.

“He is not a teacher at the district and never has been,” said Lake Orion superintendent Marion Ginopolis. “He is a seasonal employee.”

Quigley was recently arrested in connection with a hit and run accident on Nov. 10 and released on bond the following day, then proceeded to check himself into Common Ground to seek treatment for an addiction to opiates, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.