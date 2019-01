DIATLOVA, SVETLANA of Oxford Twp. formerly of Russia; died January 3, 2019. She was 88.

Born June 12, 1930 in Minsk, Belarus to the late Yefim and Vera (nee: Zedina) Diatlov. She is survived by one daughter, Tatiana (Dennis) Homant; four grandchildren, Lera Mehailova, Svetlana Buraya, Anna Gashko and Vera Buganova; also survived by six great grandchildren. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com