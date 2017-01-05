Swing into reading

During the month of January, the Brandon Township Library, 304 South St. Ortonville, will feature a 9-hole miniature golf course. The course is literary themed, and every hole has a sponsor and a different book theme. Course hours are noon-8 p.m., Monday-Thursday; noon-4 p.m., Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday. The cost is $1 for 9 holes, with proceeds to benefit library programs.

Hole 1: BGYA – “One,” by Kathryn Otoshi

Hole 2

: BTPL Youth Staff – “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” by Eric Carle.

Hole 3

: Bueche’s Food World – “Arnie the Doughnut,” by Laurie Kelly.

Hole 4:

Microtech Systems – “The Adventures of the Stainless Steel Rat,” by Harry Harrison.

Hole 5:

C.E.R.T. – “Sparky the Fire Dog,” by Don Hoffman.

Hole 6

: Rotary Club of Ortonville – “Plants vs. Zombies: Plant Your Path,” by Tracey West.

Hole 7

: Oakwood Elementary – “Pete the Cat,” by James Dean.

Hole 8:

Library Teen Council – “Percy Jackson and the Olympian” series by Rick Riordan.

Hole 9:

BTPL Adult staff – “The Maze Runner,” by James Dashner.