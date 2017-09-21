Tasered suspect charged following Renaissance Festival assult, resisting arrest

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-A 26 year old St. Clair Shores man is in custody following an assault at the Michigan Renaissance Festival.

At about 6 p.m., Sept. 17, Oakland County Sheriff deputies assigned to the festival in the 12000 block of Dixie Highway responded to the pedestrian trail connecting the north and south parking lots. According to victim a man was on the pedestrian trail using profanity. The victim stated that he brought the behavior to the suspect’s attention and asked him to refrain from using profanity. The suspect responded by shoving the victim down. The second victim attempted to intervene but she was held by the neck and was also shoved to the ground. The victim’s 7-year-old-daughter was also pushed to the ground and she fell into a shallow ditch. The victim stated that once he was able to get back on his feet, he pushed the suspect into the wooded area and a physical fight ensued.

Deputies were directed by witnesses to the incident and to the area where the suspect was last seen. Witnesses provided deputies with a physical description of the suspect. A deputy approached the suspect and attempted to detain him. The suspect responded by punching the deputy and then fleeing on foot. The deputy pursued the suspect and gave verbal commands to stop. The suspect refused to stop. The deputy was close enough to deploy his Taser. The suspect continued to fight and resist the deputy until additional deputies arrived. The suspect was then taken into custody. The suspect, who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown drug or narcotic, was lodged at the Oakland County Jail. On Sept. 18 the suspect was charged with one felony count for resisting and obstructing an officer and three counts of assault and battery for the three victims.