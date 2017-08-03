Teare llth fastest high school miler ever

By David Fleet

Editor

Less than a second.

That’s how close Cooper Teare came to becoming one of just 10 high school athletes ever to eclipse the 4-minute mile mark.

Cooper, 17, son of Dave, a 1980 graduate of Brandon High School, and Charlene Teare, graduated earlier this summer from St Joseph Notre Dame High School in Alameda, Calif. His stellar prep running career includes three state championships in cross country and track, along with the nation’s fastest time in the 1,500, 1,600, 3,200 and 5,000 meter runs, attaining him All-American status.

He also tallied the nation’s second fastest time in the mile run at Mt. SAC Relays, in southern California, with a time of 4:00.16— the 11th fastest time ever.

On July 22 Teare participated in the Pan-American games in Peru where he won a bronze medal in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3:46:46

Cooper will attend the University of Oregon next year on a track and cross country scholarship.