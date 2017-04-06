Teens and Seniors Rocking & Raking rolls again

Scout troops, youth groups, school groups, individual teens or adults seeking to serve the community are encouraged to participate in the Rocking and Raking yard clean-up project on May 20. Donations and sponsors nre needed for the annual event.

There is no cost to the homeowners for this service.

Any senior citizen 62 years and up or disabled adult can request yard work, flower bed clean-up, raking leaves, moving and or cleaning patio furniture and windows washing. Stop by the Edna Burton Senior Center, Brandon Township municipal building, Brandon Township Public Library or the Village of Ortonville offices to fill out required forms for the service. Forms are due April 28.

The Teens and Seniors Rocking & Raking project is funded totally through sponsor fees and donations. Volunteers and participants are treated to a luncheon donated from business owners and private citizens during the event.

For a $200 donation company names will be printed on the back of the volunteer t-shirts. Donations of any amount are needed to purchase supplies and refreshments for the luncheon. Make check payable to: Brandon Township, Clerk’s office, P.O. Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462-0929.

Contact the Brandon Township Clerk’s office at 248-627-2851 for homeowner registration, sponsor forms or to donate supplies, money, water or food.

Teens and Seniors Rocking and Raking Committee: Chair: Jayson Rumball; Home Coordinator: Colleen Collins; Public Relations: Katherine Stewart; Homeowner information: Candee Allen; Supplies: Sharon Gibbons and Volunteers: Kim Zernec.