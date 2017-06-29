Test scores, one million pages and distinguished alumni!

Dear Ortonville-Brandon Community,following are a few updates from the Brandon School District for the month of July:

nBrandon High School SAT scores 2017 – This week, scores became available for all high school students in the State of Michigan. While the state has not given us permission for the full release of 2017 school-wide scores, I am extremely excited to share some great results as soon as we are able. Congratulations to the students and staff for your hard work and dedication. While your scores continue grow at a rate that few can match, we know that your best still lies ahead.

nOne Million Pages Summer Reading Challenge – Last year, the Brandon School District launched a program called the One Million Pages Summer Reading Challenge. Our goal was to read a collective one million pages as a community. The goal was to help reinforce the importance of reading, to help our students with the summer academic slide, and to come together as a community towards a common goal. With over 1.2 million pages read, last year’s efforts were a big success. As this summer continues, we are in the midst of our second attempt at this goal. As such, I would like to invite each and every community member to join us as we work to top one million pages again this summer. These are the simple steps: 1) Read – read anything from a novel, book or even a magazine. 2) Record – Click on the Brandon home page and simply share how many pages you have read. 3) Repeat as many times as you wish. Thank you for your partnership on this project and for helping to reinforce the importance of reading to the youth of this community!

nDistinguished Alumni Award – The Brandon School District continues to accept applications for this year’s Ed and Diane Donaldson Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame. This will be the third year of this program which has honored the following outstanding alumni so far: Ron Sutton, class of 1948 (for Distinguished Civic Service), Joe Slaughter, class of 1965 (for Distinguished Achievement in Business), Matt Lentz, class of 2001 (Distinguished Achievement in Athletics), Justin Quisenberry, class of 2000 (for Distinguished Service to our Nation) and and Cynthia Heth McDermott, class of 1976 (for Distinguished Achievement in Research and Academia). If you would like to nominate someone, please go to our district website at brandonschooldistrict.org and go to our alumni webpage.

Have a great month of July! Go Blackhawks!

Sincerely, Matthew S. Outlaw

Superintendent for the Brandon School District