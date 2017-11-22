Thanksgiving Food Drive: OCEF, community deliver

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-On Sunday volunteers gathered at St. Anne Church for the sorting of the Thanksgiving Food Drive.

The three hour process assists about 200 area families who stoped by on Monday to pick up their Thanksgiving dinner.

“I want to stress the givingness and caringness that’s such a big part of our community,” said Karen Milligan, Ortonville Community Emergency Fund pantry coordinator. “I could never, ever find the right words to express the generosity,” said Milligan. “I love this community to pieces because they just come together for those in need.”

Many community members donated food on Saturday before sorting, even through the cold and wet weather, and Milligan couldn’t stress enough that it means so much to herself and those in need.

“People generously give up their time and it just means so much,” she said. “There’s strangers that I don’t even know that help out. The spirit that lives in our community is amazing.”

Now that the Thanksgiving collects are completed the Christmas food drive starts, as well as the Giving Tree and Adopt a Family’ program. Check out The Citizen newspapers for details through the month of December.