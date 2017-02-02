The Citizen wins four awards in state journalism contest

The Citizen was honored with four awards in the 2016 Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, marking the eighth straight year of recognition in the state’s largest journalism competition.

The Hoosier Press Association judged 3,384 entries submitted by 107 Michigan newspapers in the 2016 contest. The Citizen competes in Weekly Class B, among publications with circulation between 7,001-15,000.

In the government/education category, out of 14 entries, The Citizen took first and second place honors, with Editor David Fleet in the top spot for “Alaska life better for Air Force base families thanks to BHS grad,” a story about Lyndsey Ballard, a veteran and military spouse who works to assist other families in the service. Staff Writer Susan Bromley came in next with “A family united by service, Purple Hearts,” a narrative about a father and daughter and their duty and sacrifice to country in wartime.

Fleet also received a third place award out of 17 entries in the sports feature category for “Mighty Mac Swim,” about the annual 5-mile event that takes swimmers parallel to the Mackinac Bridge and across the Straits. A judge commented, “Good look into a unique event.”

In the spot news category, among 15 entries, Bromley also picked up a third place award for “Back on all fours,” a tale of the community rallying together to save a horse. “The writer told this story in such a way that the reader could envision watching it play out from a nearby vantage point,” a judge wrote.

The Citizen

will add these four new awards to the 31 others received since 2005, and which adorn the walls of the newspaper’s office at 12 South St. in downtown Ortonville. Come visit us and share your stories.