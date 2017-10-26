The diary of Civil War veteran Tom Tucker

By David Fleet

Editor

On Aug. 13, 1862, young Tom Tucker of Brandon Township walked 20 miles to Pontiac. The next day he joined the Union Army Company D of the 22nd Michigan Infantry under the commanded by Colonel Moses Wisner, the former governor of Michigan.

Tucker described the Cabbage Hill fight near Covington, Ky., about 300 miles south of Ortonville, in Sept. 1862. It was his first recorded encounter with rebels just weeks after he enlisted in Pontiac.

“Well, we marched three miles south of Covington on a side hill and formed a line of battle in a large cabbage patch. We could hear guns going off about one mile south of us. We only had one cartridge each and the ball was too large for our guns, so we had to shave the bullets before we could get them down the barrel of our guns. One of our company was out on the skirmish line and several of them was taken prisoners. But finally our men drove the reb’s back and we went up on to the hill.”

At 2 p.m., Nov. 5, the Oakland County Pioneer and Historical Society, 405 Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Pontiac will host Larry Hathcock, a Groveland Township resident and Civil War historian who will share his thoughts on the writings of Tucker. Hathcock is the past president of the Michigan Regimental Civil War Roundtable and the George W. Lee Civil War Roundtable. He also participated in the filming of the movie, “Gettysburg” in 1992. Hathcock will deliver his talk dressed in a Union uniform and will explain the equipment carried by a Union infantryman.

“Tom was a local resident,” said Hathcock. “The Ortonville area representative in the Civil War—he’s our connection. His personal experiences and time spent with the Union Army before he return home are a glimpses into the life of a regular soldier few will ever know.”

Tucker’s Civil War reflections, written more than 150 years ago are part of the day-to-day three year account recorded by the 17-year old Brandon Township youth. The original document was written in a record book with 400 numbered pages written on 8 inch by 13 inch sheets. In 1993 the diary was interpreted, edited (keeping original spelling and grammar) and published by the Tucker family.

Currently, the document is in the possession of Thomas’s grandson, John W. Tucker of Stockton Calif., along with additional memorabilia such as Tucker’s rifle, bayonet and accoutrement belt and the ‘Bullet Hole Letter’. Tucker’s account of life after the war is continued in a diary of his occupation as a Brandon Township farmer, also in the book.

“The 22nd was decimated during the Battle of Chickamauga in September 1863,” said Hathcock. “The 22nd and other units heroically defended Snodgrass Hill allowing the Union army to withdraw toward Chattanooga. Tom (Tucker) came out of the battle unharmed but many in the regiment were killed, wounded or taken prisoner.”

He married Therza Markham in August 1869 and began to raise a family. Tucker lived in the Ortonville area until his death on Nov. 20, 1916.