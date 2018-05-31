The GAP to open at GUMC

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-An area church is reaching out to those in need.

The Goodrich Area Pantry or The GAP is currently under construction at the Goodrich United Methodist Church, 8071 South State Road.

The pantry will service the Goodrich community and surrounding areas for those requesting a little assistance.

The coordinators are asking for donations of nonperishable foods, toiletries, pet food, laundry soap and paper products. These items can be dropped off in the entrance of the GUMC Monday—Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stacey Lawrence, of the GUMC will help coordinate the GAP,

“We recently had a food drive at Oak Tree Elementary and gathered 200 non perishable items,” said Lawrence. “Look for us too at Good Times in Goodrich along with other events locally.”

The GAC will be accepting applications for those in need later this summer.

“All are welcome to apply,” she said. “There’s a need out there. There are children and families out there who may need a good breakfast or some new cloths to get them by. The giving starts right here in the community.”

Any questions contact:

goodrichareapantry@gmail.com.