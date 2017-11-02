By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- Blind, deaf and mute since infancy young Helen Keller is on the verge on being sent to an institution. Her inability to communicate has left her frustrated and violent. In desperation, her parents seek help from the Perkins Institute, which sends them a “half-blind Yankee schoolgirl” named Annie Sullivan to tutor their daughter. Through persistence and love, and sheer stubbornness, Annie breaks through Helen’s walls of silence and darkness and teaches her to communicate.

At 7 p.m., Nov. 9, 10, 11 and 2:30 p.m., Nov 12 the Goodrich High School Theatre opens the season with the play “The Miracle Worker.”

“This is going to be the season of classics,” said Steve Mitchell, high school theatre director, in his 17th year. “The story reflects how we all are blind to many different things today. How we must all overcome obstacles whether physical or social or political today.” The stage version of the show opened on Broadway in 1959 and has since been recreated in film for both movies and television.

The cast is dressed in Victorian costumes.

“From corsets to bustle pads the era dress is very unique for students,” he said.

The Miracle Worker by playwright, William Gibson Sullivan opens by teaching Helen basics, followed by using her hands to spell out a variety of items. The use of finger-motions by Helen are used but does not connect them to anything. Sullivan tries various approaches, and after one chaotic meal, Sullivan grabs Helen and pushes her to the pitcher pump, to fill the water jug she knocked over.

“It’s just a very powerful scene at the end of the play when suddenly, Helen understands,” he said. “A word she heard as a baby comes back to her, and she knows that “w-a-t-e-r” spells water,” said Mitchell.

All tickets are $8 all assigned seating call 810-591-2220 to reserve tickets in advance.

