Three GHS seniors vie for National Merit Scholarship

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- On Monday night five high school students were recognized for their high PSAT/NMSQT scores during the board of education meeting.

Mike Baszler, high school principal announced that two were commended students and three are now PSAT/NMSQT scholarship semi-finalist.

“We’ve not had this many in 10 years,” said Baszler. “We are proud of their accomplishments. We wish them the best in the next stage.”

Each October junior high school students take the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) to asses where they are academically as the start their junior year. Of the 1.6 million students that take the exam about 50,000 are recognized for their high scores as commended or semi-finalist. About 34,000 are commended students while the semi-finalist represent about 16,000. The semi finalist qualify for the national merit scholarship.

The scores range from 320 and 1,520 points with 75 percent of the students below 1,150.

The national semi-finalist students include seniors Lucas Podlesney, Isabelle Khouri and Tara Vohs.

Podlesney, 17, scored 1,480 on the PSAT/NMSQT. He plans on a career in radiology or a medical related field at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. Podlesney is also a Boy Scout and is the son of Jeff and Susan Podlesney.

Isabelle Khouri, 17, scored 1,470 on the PSAT/NMSQT. She plans on a career in theoretical astrophysics and study at either the University of Michigan-Flint or Ann Arbor. She is currently taking classes at the University of Michigan-Flint. Khouri has been in dance—ballet and modern for more than 13 years at the Flint Cultural Center—the Flint School of Performing Arts. On ten occasions she has performed in the Nutcracker with the Flint Symphony Orchestra. She is the daughter of Firas and Elisabeth Khouri.

Tara Vohs, 17, scored 1,490 on the PSAT/NMSQT. She plans on a career in chemical engineering and plans to study at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. She is currently taking classes at the University of Michigan-Flint. Vohs has been a part of Goodrich Theatre for four years and volunteers at Equine Escape where she assists special needs youth. She is the daughter of Kelly and Ron Vohs.