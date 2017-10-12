Three-peat: BHS soccer league champs again

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Three consecutive league titles coupled with 24 straight league wins is a great way to make a playoff run.

On Oct. 9, the Brandon High School boys varsity soccer team snaged the Flint Metro League crown once again with a win over Swartz Creek.

“We raised the bar in the program,” said Shawn Lovelace, varsity soccer coach. “The players have worked very hard year after year.”

The Flint Metro League consists of 9 teams including Brandon, Fenton, Linden Owosso, Swartz Creek, Holly, Flushing and Clio.

“It breeds interest,” he said. “The middle schoolers come in expecting to be successful.”

The first district game is Oct. 16 at home against Notre Dame Prep.